Mia by Tanishq has come up with The Princess Edit based on seven popular Disney princesses and their distinctive traits. The fascinating and exciting collection in 14 Karat gold and diamond exhibits each of the Disney Princesses possesses admirable traits.

Whether it is Cinderella’s kindness, Ariel’s adventurous spirit, Belle’s intelligence, Rapunzel’s curiosity, Mulan’s courageous attitude, Jasmine’s independent nature or Snow White’s optimism, one can choose the trait that resembles theirs the most.

Pendant from Mia's The Princess Edit

“It has always been our aim to make women feel special with our designs that help women adorn and express the true essence of their personality. The launch of Mia’s Princess Edit collection with Disney is yet another effort to strive in the same direction and is the first in the line of many such brand collaborations in future,” says Shyamala Ramanan, business head of Mia by Tanishq.

These iconic Disney Princesses with powerful personality traits have always been regarded as having remarkable influence during our early childhood and Mia’s newest collection is an ode to those powerful attributes.

The collection has a variety of Disney Princess themed pendants and earrings crafted with coloured stones and set in Rose Gold and Plain Gold.

The Princess Edit collection is available across all Mia stores, select Tanishq stores and at www.miabytanishq.com