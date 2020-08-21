Swarovski has teamed up with Warner Bros. and DC for a new collection in the run up to the release of the film, Wonder Woman 1984 (the sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman movie), in October. Titled Wonder Woman, the collection takes inspiration from the superhero, who symbolises strength and character. Using the iconic golden armor and eagle wings that are synonymous with Wonder Woman, the line features earrings, cuffs, necklaces and rings.

The Fit Wonder Woman necklace is a gold-tone piece with lightly coloured Swarovski crystals in different shapes and cuts, while the Fit Wonder Woman ring is a double ring with the crystal-embellished Wonder Woman symbol on top. The Fit Wonder Woman Cuff is broad and studded with pavé and Swarovski crystals. The collection also includes pieces from the Atelier Swarovski line, which are more to occasion wear.

Rs.5,490 upwards. Available online.

