Shanti Banaras, the retail brand from the popular Yashri Ghanshyam Nilesh Silks, has a new collection, titled Navrasa: Threads of Fantasy. The brand was launched last year and it offers a contemporary take on traditional Banarasi weaves.

Inspired by the navrasas or ‘nine emotions’, the saris also pay homage to ancient crafts. For instance, ‘Shringaar’ or beauty, which is one of the navrasas is depicted through pichwai paintings in green, karuna or compassion through Persian kilims in grey, and beebhatsya or disgust through architectural motifs in blue.



“Inspired by a principle of expression as practiced in performing arts, the Navarasa collection depicts the many design bastions that we at our studio have been dabbling in. The sari inspired by bravery, for instance, has a combination of Devanagri and Egyptian scripts. The weave depicts spiritual knowledge and the strength of an empowered woman. The fear-inspired sari depicts a Mata Ni Pachedi; each motif is retraced meticulously in a graph and has silver zari on it,” says Amrit Shah, director of Shanti Banaras.

