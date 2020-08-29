Want to perfect your make-up skills? This series of workshops by MAC Cosmetics India might just come handy. The make-up brand has teamed with PaytM Insider and is hosting virtual classes over the next three days.

The classes are being conducted by MAC artists like Navreet Josan (national artist for MAC Cosmetics India) and Aradhana Chakravarty (national education manager for MAC Cosmetics India).

“We’re excited to be piloting our first virtual program MAC Me Up with PayTM Insider in the current climate of social distancing. As a brand recognised for its artistry expertise, we wanted to lead the conversation in immersive customer experience. With this program, customers will have first-hand access to connect, learn and interact with some of the best makeup artists and experts from MAC Cosmetics India,” says Karen Thompson, Brand Manager, MAC Cosmetics India

The program will be conducted in two formats – live master classes and one-on-one consultations. The sessions will cover popular techniques and looks for both daily use and special occasions. Participants can follow step-by-step instructions and interact with the artists during the sessions.



Rs1,300 upwards.

