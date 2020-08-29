Topnote Perfume is a new Bengaluru-based artisanal fragrance brand with a focus on fresh and clean notes. Launched in June, the brand currently has four fragrances - two for men and two for women - that you can buy from its website.

The women’s fragrances include Wild is the Wind (floral and woody it features sparks of fresh hyacinth and citrus, with middle notes of pink pepper and iris, and base notes of patchouli, amber and vetiver) and Love on the Beat (opening notes of citrus and bergamot, middle notes of tuberose and orange blossom, and base notes of patchouli, cedarwood and vanilla). Men can choose from Closer (grapefruit, orange, geranium leaf, cedarwood, patchouli) and Day & Night (citrus, pink pepper, lavender, labdanum, vetiver, moss, cedarwood).

Rs.1,899. Available online.

