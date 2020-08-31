Now you can access a five-star hotel experience in the comfort of your bedroom. Taj Hospitality@Home is a retail collection comprising some of the finest quality products - from plush bathrobes to duvets.

Speaking about the new luxury collection, Veetika Deoras, Vice President – Strategy and Brands, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), said, “The introduction of Taj Hospitality@Home in the e-commerce retail space not only allows guests to bring a bit of Taj’s magic home but is also a strategic move for the brand, which has been successfully implementing innovative and new ways to engage with its patrons.”

As part of the collection, one can expect signature bed and bath linen including bed sheets, pillows, and towel sets to authentic and wellness products.

Signature memorabilia designed to pay homage to the legendary and iconic Taj Mahal Palace & Towers is also a notable inclusion in this collection.

Available exclusively on TATA CLiQ Luxury.