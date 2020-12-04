A treasure trove of classy, timeless and elegant chikankari luxury clothing and accessories for all, homegrown label RUH Clothing’s products are handmade and promote Indian craftsmanship. Founded by Anju Malik, Anchal Aggarwal and Devika Anand, the brand’s ageless designs have a cross-generational appeal. The winter clothing line that they have just come up with is called Kamal, and it’s every fashionista’s wardrobe must-have. Excerpts:

What will be the mood board this season?

This is the best time of the year to start with a fresh new perspective and goals. With the onset of winter, weddings and festivities set the mood board of the season. Coffee tastes better because it keeps you warm, similarly the mood board for the season is the warm vibrant colour palette.

RUH Clothing's Kamal edit

Tell us about your latest collection, Kamal?

Kamal symbolises all the women who have survived the difficult times of this year and emerged even more powerful than before. We have set a vibrant and warm colour palette for the season with fabrics like Chanderi, Japanese silk, mukhmali velvet. There is a wide range of options, right from the flowy anarkalis to shararas, ghararas, Pakistani salwars, chogas and many more. We have used the traditional Chikankari handwork with metal embroidery, Parsi, gotta patti among others, aiming at striking a balance between modern and traditional crafts.

What colours will be trending this coming winter/festive season?

Warm shades of brown and burgundy are sure to hit the market this season apart from the colour of the season including red, shades of royal blue and purple.

RUH Clothing's Kamal edit

What silhouettes will be in trend?

The current Indian fashion is all about kurtas without the dupatta and pre-draped silhouettes. We’re seeing so many styles and designs in this trend. Some cholis have loose fabrics attached to the front that rest over each shoulder like a semi-dupatta. While some have long pieces of fabric attached to the back to give an illusion of the dupatta length. These designs look very chic and elegant and are perfect for girls who can’t manage dupattas.

Fabrics to bet on?

Metal embroidery and sequins embellished fabrics are sure to hit the season with their sparkle and shine From colourful sequin suits to metallic skirts (paired with basic tees and sandals) and shimmering accessories are going to be the popular picks this season.

How versatile is Chikankari? How popular is it getting among millennial fashionistas?

Hand-embroidered Chikankari is a timeless craft. Not only is it traditional but also limited edition. It was always cherished by people who have a taste for royal handicraft, and now it’s becoming even more popular in the fashion industry.

RUH Clothing's Kamal edit

Three non-negotiables in one’s wardrobe.



A classy belt, a metallic one over your loose kurta paired with matching robes or an embellished belt to hold your dupatta with your lehenga or anarkali. Capes — they are multi-purpose and can be teamed up with any outfit, be it Western or Indian. The year 2020 is also all about the return of the sharara suits that are making waves on the runways.

What’s the biggest fashion faux pas one can make?

I feel a lot of times a fashion faux pas becomes a popular fashion trend with the millennials.