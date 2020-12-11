Flaunting a new pair of fashionable sandals every day is now just three steps away. Now you can achieve multiple looks and style with a single pair of sustainably designed footwear. Homegrown label Cameleo Fashion has just launched interchangeable sandals for women

Cameleo Fashion's Interchangeable sandals

These shoes are designed to deliver comfort and you will be spoilt with the options -- the detachable straps, soft soles and fabric uppers let you change on the go and according to your mood.

All you need to do is choose the comfort of your sole, mate it with the perfect strap and add it to your wondrous collection. The footwear allows you to effortlessly style your outfits with its unlimited soles and infinite straps.

Cameleo Switch Flops is a majestic collection of Switch Flops with soft soles and fabric uppers. The collection gives you a wide range of colours in soft soles and fabric uppers as per your preferences.

Cameleo Strap Sandals is a collection for your everyday wear.

“We want to be a daily footwear brand but allow customers to upgrade them. The changing straps make sure that our customers don’t lag behind on the fashion,” tells Nagarjuna Parvataneni.

You can check out the collection on cameleofashion.com