Designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi’s latest collection Fleuressence is a response to the needs of brides and grooms getting married during the pandemic. Geared towards ‘intimate’ weddings, the collection takes inspiration from French court textiles of the 17th century, which comprise tulle and organza hand-embellished with threads of silk and gold.



One can choose from full-length skirts, lehengas, jackets in varying lengths, halter-neck blouses, flowing pants and sheer blouses with voluminous sleeves in colours that range from blushing peach and seashell pink to mineral blue and mint.



Here’s a look at the collection: