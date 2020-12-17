Innisfree

Innisfree has just dropped their exclusive Green Holidays Gift Edition 2020. The collection comprises a wide range of skincare must-haves, such as the Jeju Perfumed Hand Cream (set of 3), which is inspired by the scents of Juju Island, the Green Tea Seed Serum (a concentrated serum with green tea extract and green tea seed oil) and the Orchid Enriched Cream (with orchid extract).

Renee Cosmetics

The brand has launched the Kohlistic Pointy Sketch Pen Eyeliner. The product is black and promises a voluminous finish. It has a fine pointy tip for an easy and smooth application. It is also smudge-proof, waterproof and sweat-resistant.

M.A.C Cosmetics

The popular cosmetics brand unveiled their limited edition Frosted Firework Collection. It includes eyeshadows, lipsticks, lipglass and eye pencils. Options include Extra Dimension Foil Shadow, Charm Mini Lipstick Kit and a lot more.



