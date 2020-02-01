If reports are to be believed, the newly opened third maison of Louis Vuitton in Japan is touted to be the next big attraction in the country. Located in Osaka, the luxury brand announced that it also marks their foray into the culinary circuit with the launch of Cafe Le V and Sugalabo V at this soon-to-be iconic store that is spread across four floors.

The facade

Le Cafe V

The design is a collaboration between architects, Jun Aoki and Peter Marino, both of whom have been associated with the French house for a very long time. The space is designed to reflect the heritage of Osaka as one of Japan’s most important ports, and also highlights its growing popularity with foreign tourists. The facade is a futuristic yet reflects the city’s sea-faring history, with individual white structures representing the traditional Higaki-Kaisen cargo ships and their sails blowing in the wind. On the inside, there are wooden floors that are the ‘decks’, wood-clad pillars and metal roofs that capture the vibe of a yacht.

A section of the women's wear floor

Le Cafe V is Louis Vuitton’s first ever restaurant and is helmed by noted chef Yosuke Suga, who has spent years working with the celebrated Joël Robuchon. The space will also house his own restaurant, Sugalabo V.