Chennai’s latest studio for Yoga and dance, Tattva - The Studio launched was launched at the end of January. Nikitha Vijay and Ram Krish played the perfect host as they welcomed the city’s popular actors, cricketers and socialites.

Interiors at Tattva

Tattva is a Sanskrit word which means 'Elements' and Tattva - The Studio was founded to create awareness on being fit and choosing the right workouts for healthy living. And the programmes focus on everything that involves movement and combines the same with the five elements of nature.

Murali Vijay looking stylist at the launch

Tattva offers a variety of niche and effective movement-based workouts under one roof. Be it rigorous yoga (both aerial and mat), animal flow, dynamic movements and different styles of dancing, Tattva has it all.

Expect a variety of options like element-based yoga, dance-based yoga/workouts, aerial yoga, dynamic moves with music and meditation.

Their dance styles include but are not limited to, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, freestyle and Bollywood.

These programs are carefully curated and scheduled by their in-house experts to cater to all age groups.

Jiiva

Bindya

Amitash

Several celebrities and well wishers attended the launch, including actors Jiiva, Amitash and of course, proud hubby Murali Vijay!