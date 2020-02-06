All-Hemp lifestyle store, Hemis, is hosting an in-store pop-up, — Something Green: An Eco Collective — this Sunday. It is taking a step forward towards sustainability. One can expect to find apparel to accessories, footwear to furnishing, wellness, nutrition, and much more. Some of the labels to watch out for include Dipti Mrinalini, Studio 1231, Love Handles and Co and Treehouse.

Founders of Hemis, Varun Gupta, Prashansa Shahani and Kartik Aysola decided to expand and get other brands under one roof this time. When we spoke to Prashansa to understand what are the top things one can expect from their home label, Hemis, she said they have an extensive apparel range for men this time.

She said, “You might like our shirts and kurtas and Indian wear for men created from hemp.” The hemp they get only from Uttarakhand, the only state where it is legal to cultivate and produce hemp

for industrial purposes.

One can also check out Dipti Mrinalini’s work handspun weaves like khadi, tier dresses, shrugs. Her menswear includes pastels and quirky cuts. “We wanted to invite labels that are known for edgy ensembles to fight the staid notion that sustainable is boring,” shares Prashansa.

For instance, Studio 1231 from Cuttack, Odisha and first ever pop up and that are crafted from ethically sourced. The ensembles are crafted in khadi and they use natural fabrics, dyes, in neutral shades like beige and grey. There are two labels from Bengaluru worth checking out. Love Handles and Co creates outfits from natural fabric which have minimal silhouettes and are quite body positive in their design outlook. Also, look out for label Treehouse by Manya Cherabuddi who is known for holding several natural dyeing workshops. She will be showcasing naturally-dyed scarves, dupattas, pouches, baby wear and plain and printed fabric.

