A girl can never have too many lipsticks! And so when we learnt that Nykaa has just launched a new range of lip colours, we were understandably excited. Matte is always a favourite and and a go-to for daywear, especially when you want to look great but also don’t want to draw too much attention to yourself. The So Creme Lipsticks offer exactly that.

“Nykaa is a trend-forward brand, and this time, we have launched the So Crème Lipstick collection which is identical to Nykaa’s personality - trendy, fun and millennial. We’ve carefully selected every shade keeping in mind Indian skin tones. The 18 shades are versatile, and the accessible price point is surely going to make our customers happy,” says Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Beauty.

It's A Date

Boasting shades with quirky names such as Break a leg, Traffic Jammin’, Gossip Dose, On Fire, It’s a Date, Like a Boss and Dressed to Kill, the colours include hot pink, dusty rose, coffee, wine, brown, deep red, burgundy and coral. The uncrackable creamy matte formula glides on the skin like silk and lasts for eight hours. The products are enriched with Vitamin E, jojoba and almond oil which nourish the lips and help keep them moisturised all day.

Rs.299. Available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India

