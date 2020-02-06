If budget is no constraint and you are thinking of gifting your ladylove something classy and eternal, then head straight to RK Jewellers. This Delhi-based jewellery house renowned for its jewellery replete with rich diamonds, pure gold and Kundan-Polki, has come up with a stunning edit of ruby and diamond-encrusted collection, Love Trinkets, just apt for the love of your life.

Ruby and diamond earrings by RK Jewellers

This luxe collection has very unconventional designs with a dainty touch and has been constructed around rubies and diamonds, the colour of love. Each piece is meticulously rendered with great panache and assembles the essence of love and elegance. Set in 18K gold, these refined jewels are encrusted with rubies to infuse the colour of love in this collection.

Ruby and gold ring by RK Jewellers

You will be spilt with choices with a huge array of solitaire and dainty rings, heart-shaped diamond earrings and elegant string necklaces with ruby stones among others.

Price starts from Rs 10,000 onwards