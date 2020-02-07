If scouring for the perfect gift for your amour gives you sleepless nights, then looking up for some snazzy pairs of shoes from Alberto Torresi might be helpful. The homegrown iconic footwear brand has come up with a ritzy and red colour coded collection aptly named Cupid for this Valentine's Day. Its quixotic range of stellar shoes is just the things for the urban man with a fine taste.

Alberto Torresi Men Black Kaimana formal shoes

Moving ahead of the basics, the collection features a line of ‘shades of love, Red footwear’ with different motifs ranging from criss-cross zipper boots to fleur tasselled slip-ons. This compelling collection not only puts the patrons ahead of the fashion curve but also highlights the intricate details of craftsmanship. The collection truly stands out for melding traditional designs with the modern cuts and has a total luxe vibe about it, making it perfect for a romantic dinner date.

Alberto Torresi Wilton Red Loafers

Known for its uniquely crafted shoe range in finest leather with shock cushioning and sturdy gripping soles, Alberto Torresi's footwear is conceptualised by master designers and made by expert craftsmen, ensuring durability and comfort. The Raynard Red sneakers and Wilton Red loafers from this latest collection impeccably subvert the rules of refinement and lends a cool and casual yet classy look to the wearer.

Price Range: Rs 4,995 Onwards. Available online at www.albertotorresi.com and all leading online shopping sites.