Jaipur-based designer Akansha Agarwal has launched her brand new collection called Urvashi, which promises spring/summer outfits that are made without harmful dyes. The fashionistas can now check out her latest designs at Talasha in Hyderabad. “I started researching dyes and fabric that have adverse effects on the skin in my late-twenties. That’s what motivated me to start a label which uses weaves that are organic and safe,” says 33-year-old designer who started her label four years ago. She adds that the brand was born because she had developed a dislike for the quality of fabric that even the top fast fashion brands used.

A glimpse of Urvashi

It is then that the MBA graduate from Christ University, Bengaluru, quit her family’s jewellery manufacturing unit she was working with to start Gulaal on her own. For Urvashi, she has used ethically sourced cotton from artisans residing in South Chennai. The designer claims that she has run various quality controls to ensure the safety of the weaves. “Chemical can permeate your skin, which is constantly eliminating and absorbing – all day, everyday. So, things that go on your skin can also go in your body. Some chemicals have been proven harmful for the body,” she adds. The colour palette seems perfect for the next few months once the mercury soars. Ivory and pink are the predominant hues one can spot. Pink could also be a nod to the fact that she has dedicated this collection to the strength of cancer survivors. The silhouettes include asymmetrical cuts, easy ones, fuss-free breathable fabric and at times, replete with pleats. One can shop for co-ord sets with an ethnic touch and indo-western elements - think jumpsuits with mirror work, high-waist pants, dresses, dhoti pants paired with crop tops. “What makes the collection stand out is the intricate pitthan work, mirror work embroidery and french knots with sequins,” says Akansha, signing off.

Rs 4,500 onwards.

