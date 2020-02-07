Shilpsutra, the jutti label by designer Shilpa Agarwalla, has just launched its Spring Summer 2020 collection. Worn by everyone from Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty and Kalki Koechlin, the brand was launched in 2015 by Shilpa, who is a graduate of NIFT Delhi. Made from fine leather and hand-twisted, the shoes are soft, supple and comfortable to wear. Completely hand-embroidered, their juttis are made in the ‘chhotapanja’ style.

A jutti from the collection

Called Andaman, the SS ‘20 collection is inspired by white sand beaches, mangroves and rainforests found in the Andamans and this is reflected in the motifs, designs and colours. The range includes four shoes - two open-back juttis that are ideal for casual outings and two closed-back juttis are a lot more dressy. Made in shades such as pale pink, powder blue and ivory, the motifs reflect under-water life, flora and fauna and historical monuments. The soles are triple-padded for extra comfort.

Rs.3,199 upwards. Available online

