To celebrate the spirit of love Senco Gold & Diamonds, the largest jewellery retail chain in Eastern India, launched an exclusive range of perfectly cut diamond collection – “Perfect Love”. This is an exclusive range of Hearts & Arrows diamonds by Senco Gold & Diamonds introduced on the occasion of Valentine's Day and makes for a perfect gift for your loved one.

The collection includes exquisitely designed earrings, rings, pendants, nosepins and single diamond studs. The perfectly-cut Hearts & Arrows diamonds, the crème de la crème of diamond artistry, colour, clarity, carat and cut ensure that it exudes maximum brilliance when touched by the slightest light and exhibits a perfect symmetry of eight arrows when seen from the crown and tiny hearts when viewed from under.

“Each diamond in our Perfect Love collection is flawless and has been perfectly crafted in the rarest Hearts & Arrows cut, designed to reflect optimum light at a precise angle for maximum brilliance. The people we love have many flaws, but they are perfect for us, and therefore deserve a flawless diamond just like Perfect Love,” says Subankar Sen, executive director, Senco Gold and Diamonds.

The Perfect Love collection will be available across all Senco Gold & Diamonds stores in the country and starts from Rs 8999 onwards. There's also an offer of 'buy a diamond and get assured gold free and 0% deduction in Old Gold exchange' till February 16.