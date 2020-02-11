To keep up with the demands of the time, Titan has come up with a stunning range of Valentine's Day special watches called Charming Love. This special edition of ritzy watches with big crystal-encrusted dials and with smart leather straps is sure to win your better half's heart. The collection comprises three exquisitely crafted timepieces studded with Swarovski crystals which is in complete sync with the pastel trends of 2020.

Titan Charming Love

The straps of these beautiful watches are in delicate hues of pink, beige and teal. The charms are inspired by three themes -- XOXO, an expression for hugs and kisses, infinity love, which denotes putting love above everything and continuity that signifies perpetual bonding.

Titan Charming Love

The best thing about these charms is that they are replaceable and can be paired with other watches, too. The dials have three different patterns and are encased in silver and rose gold cases.

Price is between Rs 5,995 and Rs 6,495.