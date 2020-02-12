If you want to look ramp-ready on your date this Valentine without spending a fortune, then the Alaya by Stage 3 has you sorted. Their latest curation for the day of love has Pret wear in the latest cuts in all shades of pink besides red, maroon and neutral shades of black and white. You can choose from their very classy shirts with balloon sleeves to the asymmetrical frill shirts, which look feminine and light. For that morning date, you can go for their dusty pink blazer shirt that can be smartly paired with white denim shorts. It's structured yet comfortable and meets your desk-dawn needs. The brand, which is a brainchild of motley celebrity stylists, bloggers and fashion influencers, also has a range of floral infinity shirts that look cool over a pair of dark fitted denim.

Alaya by Stage 3

Flared or balloon sleeves that are totally the toast of the season this year, are an integral part of the brand's Valentine's special edit and you can choose from the cool purples to the blush reds. We couldn't take our eyes off their smartly tailored balloon sleeve shirt in lavender. If that's too adventurous for you, you can always settle for the classic shirts in hues of mauve. There is also an array of options in white including shimmer maxi shirt with tie detail, one-shoulder asymmetric trail top with a belt or a seher white butterfly top, which makes for a great brunch choice.

Alaya by Stage 3

There are also a few very ritzy options in the eternal colour of love -- red. You can choose from their elegant cranberry overlap tunic, cherry-red midi dress with a tie belt or tie jumpsuit. Besides the western attires, you can also curate your traditional or festive look for this season form their latest offerings in the ethnic section which has classics with a contemporary and edgy touch.

The collection starts from Rs 1,195 and goes up to INR 2,450 with discounts running on a few items, till stocks last.