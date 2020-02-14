Her designs have always unmistakably been inspired by her personal experiences. Her third collection, Promises, too is no exception. Inspired by a letter written by her best friend, Promises rolls out some of the finest hand-embroidered sartorial pieces for bridesmaids, guests and the bride herself. “My college friend Mehak always wanted to wear something made by me on her wedding day. Promises is an extension of that feeling that’s built on hopes, wishes, and dreams for lasting happiness. It’s the pure joy of creating, especially for a person you love and share a lifetime of sisterhood with,” says Sunaina Khera, who will be showcasing the edit at the Lakmé Fashion Week S/S ’20 on February 16.

Designer Sunaina Khera

The clothes in the collection range from dresses, saris, interesting skirts and tops, cocktail outfits to date-night clothes and finally culminates in a bridal look with a lehenga. “This is a collection that is relaxed, fun and designed to move around in. I have tried to break away from the typical pattern of bridal designs and create a look that allows the bride’s personality to shine through,” explains Khera.

The collection Promises features some stunning patterns and motifs steeped in symbolism, the most noticeable among them being the infinity sign, a pictorial representation that celebrates the occasion. The edit comprises colours ranging from blush to traditional red with delightful streaks of blue, silver and grey. Three-dimensional motifs and intricately hand-embroidered flowers and life bloom across surfaces, which is symbolic of new beginnings.

Sketches of Promises

“I always thought I’d design bridal wear in five to 10 years. I’ve always had a vision for it. But my best friend is getting married next year, and this letter inspired me to make her outfit and extend that mood into my collection for S/S ’20,” explains the 26-year-old NIFT graduate, whose designs have been worn by B-town celebs including Yami Gautam, Tara Sutaira, Kriti Kharbanda and Shanaya Kapoor.

Khera's collection showed at LFW AW'19

The Gurgaon-based couturier, whose label is three-years-old, debuted in the LFW Gen Next category last spring and is known for her distinctive and intricate hand-embroidery work in zardosi and aari in silk, tulle and organza. “We go through a really strong mentorship programme as Gen Next designers, and that teaches you how to run your business. I learnt how to strike a balance between creativity and business,” says Sunaia, who retails from Ensemble in Kala Ghoda and Ogaan in Hyderabad, apart from her studio and retail outlet in Gurgaon.

Sketches of Promises

For now, Sunaina wants to reach out to a bigger crowd, and to that end, she wants to retail from more outlets and even plans to go online. “Big exaggerated sleeves will be a key component this summer. Soft pastel shades along with the bright ones will be in this summer. But I believe, rather than following trends, one should stick to what makes one happy and confident. Even a plain white kurta can look stunning on you, if you love wearing it,” says Sunaina, whose dream is to dress up Kangana Ranaut.

Promises will be showcased at Lakme Fashion Week S/S ’20 on February 16.

