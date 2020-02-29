'Definitely future-facing': Reebok & Victoria Beckham launch S/S '20 collection, Essential Purism

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife): Fitness and lifestyle brand Reebok and global fashion icon Victoria Beckham have launched their Summer/Spring 2020 collection called "Essential Purism".



The collection comprises a "relaxed, non-fussy '90s sportswear aesthetic combined with Reebok's deeply catalogued archival looks, updated in a collection that resonates with the modern consumer," said Victoria Beckham.



"There's definitely heritage in there, but it's future-facing," said Michael Parker, Senior Director of Fashion at Reebok.



Bringing this to life are separates and sets in rich, vibrant hues - Klein blue juxtaposed by a softer palette which takes its cues from California swim and surf culture.

Fabrications are equally alluring using Japanese terrycloth and the collection's first-ever knitwear piece, a tank and knicker set, finished in a breathable woven cotton and silk blend.

"I want clothes that move with me, that move with my life," said Beckham. "Clothes that make me feel confident but that I also don't have to think too much about."



Silhouettes are sharp and skim the body while providing maximum flexibility, with bombers, hoodies, and sweatshirts acting as wearable summer layers.

"There should be an effortlessness with streetwear," said Beckham. "These pieces have been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to offer optimum performance functionality for the gym, but equally are tactile, adaptable, and directional for all other facets of life."



Designed for the city, the gym, the school run, and beyond, this season also sees technical innovations applied including sweat-wicking fabric with a built-in UV 50 factor to protect from the sun's harmful rays, along with hydrophilic finishes to absorb moisture.

"This collection features Victoria's design aesthetic combined with the built-for-purpose, everyday functionality that's so intrinsic to sportswear," said Parker.

Reebok & Victoria Beckham's SS20 collection (Photo: IANS)

Bringing everything together are accessories, with runway-inspired cross-body bags sitting alongside surf-friendly totes, all reimagined in nylon canvas.

Footwear mirrors the streamlined shapes of the ready-to-wear, with the introduction of a new shoe, the Rapide.

A low style with a more elongated finish, this latest sneaker, also finished in a single shade, complements the Bolton and the basketball-inspired Dual Court.



"Purity of design and brutalism of functionality with an element of softness and movement were the key pillars for this collection," said Beckham.

Reebok & Victoria Beckham's SS20 collection (Photo: IANS)

"We want to continue to bring a fresh perspective on how sportswear can, and should, evolve, in line with the needs of our diverse lifestyles and a progressive approach to aesthetics," added Parker.

Together, the collection celebrates Reebok's heritage through an evolution for today.



The Reebok x Victoria Beckham SS20 collection will be available in India from March 13th at select Reebok stores and online.