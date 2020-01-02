Autumn by Shanthi brings its signature drapes from The Harvest Collection to Amethyst
Autumn by Shanthi presents The Harvest Collection, a range of exclusively curated, hand woven saris from all across India in linens, tussars, chanderi, banarasi, organzas, kora, kanchipuram silks, paithani, cottons and many more in exquisite colour palettes. The harvest series presented this year features some exclusive collections of sarees that are one of a kind.
Prices range from Rs 1500 to Rs 40,000. On January 3 and 4. From11am to 7.30 pm, at The Folly@Amethyst,