Every now and again, we spot a new beauty product in the market that is so unique, we want to try it immediately. This time around, it’s a shampoo that infuses colour into your hair! Infuse.My.Colour is a range of hair products that work to add vibrancy and strengthen fading colour. The UK-based brand is being introduced to the Indian market by Patni Group of Companies.

Available in seven shades, the shampoos are 100 per cent vegan and silicone-, sulphate-, ammonia- and paraben-free. They contain vegan colour pigments and are suited to all hair and skin types. Of course, the product will only work on hair that is already coloured. Choose from shades such as Ruby, Cobalt, Copper, Gold, Platinum, Graphite and Quartz.

Besides using colours that match the colour of your dyed hair, you can also mix and match to create interesting effects. For instance, the Ruby shade when used on bleached blonde hair, can create a striking pink tone, while Quartz will colour your hair a soft dusty pink with a hint of champagne.

Wondering how to use it? It’s quite simple. Just like you would use any other shampoo, take a generous amount of the product and spread it evenly from the roots to the tips. A heads-up... it’s a non-foaming shampoo as it does not contain parabens and sulphates. Leave it on for a minute and then rinse. It works instantly, but the colour intensifies as you use it repeatedly.



Infuse My.Colour is available on Nykaa and Amazon for Rs.2,500 per bottle (250 ml).

