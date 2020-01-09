If you’re excited about trying the latest beauty products as much as we are, you’ll be happy to know that Innisfree India just launched the Pore Blur range. The brand from Juju Island, South Korea, will offer three products in the category, all designed to give your skin a pore-free finish.

While it is formulated to ‘blur’ pores, it has mild ingredients that also cover up acne scars. It gives you smooth and luminous skin, and id also ideal during the summer when the skin produces extra sebum. It is also long-lasting so you can use the product for a long time.

The collection includes Innisfree Pore Blur Pact (a powder that comes with a brush pact puff. The powder itself has a peach pink tint that is applied in a clear, light texture and helps brighten the skin tone), Innisfree Pore Blur Powder (a light powder that has a make-up coating effect. It comes with a brush that has long bristles) and Innisfree Pore Blur Primer (a silicone-and oil-free primer, which is non greasy. It covers pores and fine wrinkles).

Rs.1,000. Across all outlets.

