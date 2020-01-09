LAPIS BARD’S DUCORIUM collection is meant for men who keep it stylish while working or travelling. Characterised by minimalism, exquisite craftsmanship and sleek design profile, the UK-based label’s latest edit stands out for the Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘sfumato’ technique that lends the exquisite collection of leather accessories a beautiful dual-tone.

Inspired by the Renaissance era of dyeing leather, the technique involves a distinct hand-painted method that creates an original hue that becomes darker and richer with each use. The painting technique by master craftsmen creates a soft and seamless transition between the differing tones towards the edges of the products. Apart from sfumato, the production also involves a more ecofriendly semi-vegetable dye by the skilled tanners, to maintain the premium topgrain hide’s density and texture. The result is a premium range of accessories that is not just long-lasting and durable but stylish as well. Ducorium lets you choose from two alluring shades — cognac and blue. The rich blue hue caught our attention, as it also fits in the Pantone colour of the year – classic blue.

Meanwhile, you also have a brown whose edges are more defined by the sfumato technique and exudes an earthy and classic look. Look out for a multi-pocket tote backpack called Roxton, a laptop backpack with dual compartments and sling called Hampton, a sleek laptop sleeve by the name Bexley and classic laptop bags, Chester and Dorchester, in the range. Classic and simple wallets named Travel Mate, belts with gold buckle and a key fob are also part of the collection.

Designed keeping in mind the requirements of the modern man, the multiple slots facilitate more storage; which means one can keep essentials like wallet, pen, tablet and headphones in a more arranged manner. And while the profile sounds more suited for a professional routine, Ducorium can double up as a travel essential and the perfect accessory for a late-night dinner or evening out. Though made primarily for men, some products have an androgynous profile; for instance, Travel Mate, key fob, laptop bags and backpacks.

Available at William Penn store, Quest Mall