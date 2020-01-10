While the ladies have had quite a few labels to choose from, if they wanted eco-friendly couture, we feel the gentlemen could have done with a few more options. That’s when we spotted Doodlage’s brand new collection, which has exquisite picks for men as well as women. However, Kriti Tula, co-founder and creative director of the label, adds that there’s more to the philosophy behind their latest collection than just that. She says, “Sustainable fashion is a growing industry where new businesses are working to find alternative long term solutions to fast fashion and that’s where we come in.”

Chic and comfy styles for the ladies!

Floating and free

From exhibition circuits to multi-designer stores in the city, Doodlage has grown from strength to strength in the last year and raked in quite a bit of popularity in the last few months. Their first collection of 2020 is made with recycled fabric. The underlying theme for the collection is Ukiyo-e — ‘the floating world’ — which translates into ‘detached from the bothers of life’. “This theme will set the mood for all collections made under the label in 2020 — representing the fragile state of the world today and the people in it,” says the former student of London College of Fashion. We learn that fabric scraps collected from large-scale factories were used to make the shirts, trousers and dresses. The waste was shredded and transformed into yarns, which were blended with recycled polyester to provide longevity.

Men can choose sustainable shirts in gorgeous colours

Beyond seasons

“Once the fabric is created we work to design seasonless styles for the tropical Indian climate that lasts most of the year,” shares the co-founder, adding, “We only used upcycling and recycling of fabric waste to create all our collections. What we waste is made into textures and paper to create accessories and stationery products for Doodlage.” When one looks closely, they can discover small human figures throughout all their new ensembles of this capsule. We quickly realise that the motifs here are mainly to patch up fabric defects and not waste any fabrics.

Ladies, don't you love this dress?

Breathe a little bit

One can shop for comfortable and oversized outfits that come in boxy cuts, apt for those who travel quite a bit. The ladies can easily dress it up or down with a belt. Hence, there’s a chance to style these garments as you please. The shade card for Ukiyo-e comprises two accent colours pale pink and mustard orange. However, we are told that the main palette is blue, beige and brown. While the men can opt for checked shirts and trousers, the women can look out for their buttoned-down shirt dresses with pockets and knee-length dresses in soothing muted colours.

Available online.

Rs 1800 for upcycled and zero-waste styles.

