Mumbai-based couturiers Sanjana and Aanchal of menswear label Bubber Couture have come up with their stunning new collection Troy, which is an ode to the historic Trojan War.

Troy is a royal and luxurious collection with rich attention to detail. Handcrafted in raw silk, muga silk, cotton silks, linen silks, jacquards, crepe wool, corduroy and contrasted with tarnished brocades, Bubber Couture has maintained their signature multi-functionality within this collection with innovative conversion concepts true to their combined twin vision and dualities.

Achilles

After a ten-year siege of warfare, battle and bloodshed, 'Troy' a strong-walled city, quivered and capitulated due to the trickery of the Trojan horse, which turned out to be a symbol for the Trojan war victory.

In their new Autumn/ Winter ’19/20 festive collection, the designers have tried to capture that bld vibe with an interplay of armour, grain lines, roman inspired drapes, patchwork and gilded with aged metal and stud embroideries. The collection is inspired by Trojan shields, chain mail, armour and battle gear.

Aeneas

Indian silhouettes are amalgamated in traditional Kashmiri weaves and aged metal embroideries. Deep, muted hues comprise the colour palette, with a spray of Shibori dyeing technique used on contemporary, belted pants styled with custom-made, screen and digitally printed coordinates for a modern touch. All prints are specially designed for ‘Troy’ using both the Greek Trojan war theme, industrial blueprints and ikat textiles as an inspiration for the collection.

Hector

The pieces are luxurious yet subtle, true to the Bubber Couture aesthetic, and apt for the experimental and traditional man of today.

The collection is available at their store in Keshav Building, Kalbadevi Road, Jambul Wadi, Opposite Edward Cinema, Mumbai.Instagram - @Bubbercouture.

Price starts at Rs 15,000