Mumbai-based jewellery brand Irasva has come up with its brand new collection of heavy earrings, rings and neckpieces for this party season. Aptly named Freeflowing, this latest collection is all about drop-dead gorgeous designs set in gold and diamonds, featuring the rhythmic symphony of glimmering diamonds, that flow effortlessly without being loud.

Drop earrings by Irasva

The pieces in this edit are very feminine and sleek and can be worn both for a casual outing or a formal evening. These finely crafted pieces of jewellery are graceful with luxurious cascading forms exuding elegance. Long sautoirs, waterfall earrings, multi-strand rings and elegant pendants define the showcase of this collection. Gaze-worthy eloquent arrangements of mesmerising diamonds accentuate the modern design elements of the collection.

Rose gold dangler earrings by Irasva

“Crafted to suit the universal taste in jewellery, the collection is apt for one and all. Wear them daily or sport a statement at a get-together to be the centre of attention,” says Leshna Shah, founder designer of Irasva.