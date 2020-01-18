With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, TDF-The Diamond Factory has come up with a stunning range of jewellery collection. Set in diamonds and precious stones, Love Adornments is just the perfect gift to express your love with.

Ruby Studs

Keeping the style and aesthetics of the millennials in mind, the collection offers splendid jewellery pieces including diamond earrings, ruby studded earrings and intricate diamond rings replete with new-age designs. We especially loved Rozaana, quite literally a 'Bunch of Diamond Rings', which you can wear at any of the cocktail dinners with friends and family and rock the evening.

Rozaana collection

The Rozaana Diamond Earrings a classic and staple jewellery is uber-chic in look and feel and looks elegant. The Ruby Studs are always a classic statement on a fancy dinner date with its contemporary yet classic look.