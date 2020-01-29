AND launched it’s latest collection City of Summer today, which has a wide range of styles inspired by that special summer feeling replete with water-colours prints and Turkish motifs.



The collection has outfits for every occasion be it workwear, daywear, curated formals, brunch wear and resort wear and is made up of breathable linens, printed chiffons, georgette, cotton, and denim. The clothes in the ensemble are designed to make your wardrobe perfect for soaking up the sun at a beach holiday or seeing the world come to bloom with a spring look even while you head to work.

AND's Spring Summer collection

The edit features dresses, jumpsuits, tunics, tops, trousers, and culottes that take you back to the inception of grainy linen textures. Walk back into where it all began in a collection that blends raw with the unadulterated. The best part about the entire collection is how linen has been employed to come up with some stunning and comfortable feminine cuts with flawless finishing.

AND's Spring Summer collection

The prints too are very summery with floral patterns in splashes of fresh lime and leaf green, pink, olive and earthy vintage tones, that can be easily worn to the boardroom and the lounge with equal ease.

The collection also features a delectable range of accessories including bags, footwear and, jewellery. Also, keep an eye out for those gorgeous co-ord sets, they are just ravishing, to say the least.

Available online and in stores from today.

Price Range: Rs.1199 to 4999