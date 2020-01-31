Shreya Agarwal, a 24-year-old who recently unveiled her debut collection this month, wanted to give traditional wear a more liberating twist and allow freedom of movement. So when the Jaipur-based designer started conceptualising for her collection Aasmi — which translates to I am in Sanskrit — she first thought of creating saris with zips to do away with draping. “For anyone who isn’t used to the whole nine yards, this would be a far more comfortable choice,” says the designer.

Looks from Aasmi



The graduate from Lasalle College of The Arts, Singapore says the collection, comprising around 10 garments has festive ensembles for the free-spirited women who won’t want their ease of movement hindered by the heaviness of the garments. From her capsule, one can shop for ready-to-wear saris, lehengas and anarkali. She has experimented with surface embellishments — so the threadwork is accompanied with leather, beadwork, 3D flowers and crystal. Since the entire collection is a nod to neon city lights, the predominant hues include teal, pink, classic blue and fuschia and lilac.

The over-the-top puffy sleeves of her garments are designed from organza and some of the other fabric she has used include silk, crepe and net. At the end of the day, she maintains that with her collection she has chosen to celebrate the fusion of hipster fashion in Indian garments, that would make her patrons dance with ease during weddings and events.

Available online via Instagram.

Rs 26,000 onwards.

