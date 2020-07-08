Designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango has just launched an online studio, marking the luxury label’s entry into the online retail space. While it has stores in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai, the e-boutique, which will stock its latest collections, textiles and garments will now be able to reach a global audience, besides other cities in India.

The store will open with the label’s Spring Summer 2020 collection, Between, in addition to some of its classics and bestsellers. Though scheduled for later this year, the launch date of the online space was advanced due to the ongoing pandemic.

“As the world faces unprecedented times, given the accelerated shift to the digital space in the way we engage with brands and each other, I believe it is important to embrace innovative methods to reach our audiences. We hope to continue giving our valued customers the experience and promise of the highest quality, thoughtful design and customer experience through our e-store while staying true to our philosophy of preserving, conserving handloom and celebrating India's rich culture and craftsmanship,” says Sanjay.



The collection, Between, is designed around the motif of the Kurinji flower, which has been rendered through manipulations of form and pattern. The motif finds place on high slit kurtas, short anarkalis and floral saris in shades such as soft pink, peach, angoori, white, vermillion red, neelakurinji blue and rama green.

