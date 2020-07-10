Geometric patterns have always intrigued designer Surbhi Pansari, and this time around, as part of her newest summer collection, the couturier has played around variations of triangles. Aptly named Equiceles, this menswear edit in light cotton, cotton silk and jacquard is a classy homage to the equilateral and isosceles triangles, that are artfully embroidered on the outfits. Comfortable and easy-to-maintain, these ensembles are the perfect choice for summer weddings and cocktail nights. We had a chat with the designer about her new collection and future plans. Excerpts:

Surbhi Pansari's latest edit, Equiceles

Tell us about your latest collection.

Equiceles is a mix of preppy tincture and geometrical impressions, which are unusual yet classy. There are finely tailored kurtas, sherwanis and bandhgalas designed in luxurious fabrics and inspired by Indian heritage crafts. This time, I drew inspiration from an anthology of equilateral and isosceles triangles and used vibrant and rejuvenating shades of midnight blue, pistachio, ebony, almond and charcoal grey.

What sartorial tips would you offer working men in the post-lockdown period?

In times of a crisis, it’s always advisable to find comfort in the classics. I would recommend men to embrace fabrics that are easily washable at home. If you’re away from family or having to work from home, simply get yourself up and get dressed. This will definitely lift your mood, if not completely turn your day around.

Surbhi Pansari's latest edit, Equiceles

Do you think anti-virus fabrics that are so in vogue now, really work?

The launch of anti-virus fabrics seems to be reassuring and promising to me. If it really works, it would be ideal as people are looking out to protect themselves from viruses.

As a designer, how are you innovating post-lockdown?

The lockdown has allowed me to enhance my designing skills, innovate, and keep pace with the rhythm of these challenging times. I was eagerly waiting to return to my studio and design my winter collection as I have quite a few ideas, and I am very excited to convert them in my upcoming collection. In fact, we’ve already started work on our new Autumn/Winter collection. The COVID-19 crisis has drastically affected the fashion industry globally. But we are very hopeful that we will witness a positive change eventually.

Surbhi Pansari's latest edit, Equiceles

What trend do you forecast for the upcoming festive season?

Keeping a very positive outlook, I am sure everyone will be eagerly waiting to celebrate Durga Puja and Diwali. I feel that men should adapt to the trend of comfortable clothing and choose garments that are relaxed, easy to maintain and light in weight. Colours like marmalade and crimson red will definitely be trending.

sharmishtha.g@new indianexpress.com

@sharmidas