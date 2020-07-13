Keeping lockdown and the ongoing pandemic in mind, retail giant Westside has come up with a bright and cheerful line of clothing set to liven up your mood. Aptly name Mood Lifting Brights, the collection offers a perfectly curated mix of modern and contemporary styles, in bright, lively hues, which complement and cater to individual style and choice.

Westside's newest collection Mood Lifting Brights

“Our Mood Lifting Brights clothing line is aimed at adding that extra energy while attending the otherwise monotonous and unending list of video calls and finishing the tasks on the to-do list. The brights that we choose are the colours which personify a zest for life and present a visual treat while being rightly priced,” says Umashan Naidoo, head of cosmetics and customers, Westside.

You can take your pick from a wide range of chic women’s kurtas or buy those trendy summer wear for your kids. From shirts with digital prints to smart multi-pocketed trousers and tops in cool tones, there are options galore in both women and menswear sections. The colours are very summery and bright including moss green, hues of blues, pinks and peaches. There's also an array of attractive loungewear and classy home décor, ritzy totes and bags besides the newly-launched range of StudioWest sanitisers.