Conducting meetings and business over video calls has forced everyone to take skincare more seriously. So Assure Natural, a new skincare brand by Indian company Vestige Marketing comes at the right time. A PETA-certified, vegan and ethical brand, it also caters to the needs of those who are inclined towards making more conscious and eco-friendly choices.

Speaking at the launch, Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing, said, “It’s important that we as a society understand that we need to play a collective and constructive role to help mother nature heal and regenerate, which is why it’s the right time to integrate our lives with nature and live in harmony with it. At Vestige, our focus is to ensure our customers get the best of world-class products that are ethically-sourced making them good for both themselves as well as the environment. The Assure Natural personal care range is inspired by this higher purpose. It’s taking people closer to nature and helping them rediscover the care and love of mother nature while staying contemporary at the same time.”

The range of products include Assure Natural Sunscreen, Assure Natural Day Cream, Assure Natural Face Scrub, Assure Natural Charcoal Peel-Off Mask, Assure Natural Sleeping Mask and Assure Natural Body Wash.

