More than half-a-century back when Seiko introduced its first batch of diver’s watch with an automatic movement and water resistance up to 150m, it was used by members of the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition from 1966 to 1969. In the following years, Seiko developed many other diver’s watches that found favour with professional divers and adventurers alike, thanks to their high quality and reliability.

Now, to celebrate the 55th year of its achievement, the renowned Japanese watchmaker has re-created three of those timeless watches that were created in 1965, 1968 and 1975 respectively, and are offering the same in the Prospex collection.

While remaining faithful to the original designs, all three watches are fully up to date in their specifications and execution. The greatest advance is in the grade of stainless steel used in the construction of the three watches. To be known as Seiko’s “Ever-Brilliant Steel,” thanks to the brilliant white hue that gives this trilogy of watches its unique look, this grade of steel is more corrosion resistant than that which is used in most high-end watches today.

Seiko's original diver's watches

The 1965 and 1968 re-creations are powered by the high beat 8L55 movement and the 1975 re-creation carries Caliber 8L35, both developed and assembled expressly for diver’s watches at the Shizukuishi Watch Studio. All three have sapphire crystals, and the 1975 re-creation has an increased anti-magnetic resistance of 40,000 a/m thanks to the dial made of pure iron.

The Prospex limited edition boxes

The colour of the trio's dial has been kept the same shade of blue-grey that reflects the beauty of the sea but also hints at their ability to perform at depths which dim the intensity of the oceans’ blue.

The straps also pay homage to the originals while being modern in both the material used and their colour. The rubber strap with a fabric-like texture of the 62MAS from 1965 is reproduced in silicone for greater strength and comfort. The strap on the 1968 re-creation is also in silicone and has the same pyramid pattern as its predecessor and the 1975 professional diver’s re-creation comes with the signature accordion-type strap.

All three watches will be made available as limited editions of 1,100. The 1965, 1968 collections have been introduced in June and July while the 1975 re-creations will be introduced in August 2020.