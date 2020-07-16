Shreya Agarwal harbours an intense love for fashion and has an eye for detail, finding inspiration from the simplest of elements. A fashion graduate from Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore, she explores the amalgamation of western aesthetics in traditional wear, by creating silhouettes that are redesigned to showcase a modern take of the old-world crafts. Her passion, artistry and vision led to the launch of her eponymous label, where each collection is a reflection of her personal style. A soul nourished by the culture and beauty of Jaipur, Shreya infuses the beauty and royal hues of the Pink city in her collections.

Shreya Agarwal's latest collection Mizaaz

She melds elegance, romance and femininity with modern edgy cuts, uncommon embroidery and solid shapes inspired by the ancient design trends. The label believes in creating silhouettes that foster in women the desire to embrace their femininity by augmenting and celebrating their beauty.

And Mizaaz, her latest summer edit, has all the elements of her aesthetics. We had a short chat with the designer about the latest collection and more. Excerpts:

Tell us a little about your latest collection?

Our collection Mizaaz is a vibrant and beguiling collection that's distinctively designed to express the power of emotions.

The entire edit has been artistically curated for today's fearless women, this collection has been intricately woven with summer pastel shades depicting the various moods. All the garments in this collection have been developed for all occasions be it brunch, wedding, gala, concert, mehendi or reception.

You can choose from the wide range of suits, shirt pant choli sets, kaftans, dresses, lehengas, sarees, gowns, three-piece sets and much more.

We have also introduced an option for separates in this collection, which helps the clients to purchase just the separates not the entire look.

What will be the wedding and festive look like given the kind of situation this year?

If we talk about the current situation wedding and festive look has changed a lot from what it was. Now people are inclined more towards budgeted clothing. People want to wear something with very minimal embroidery work yet stylish and will go for designer wear but on a very limited budget.

What will be the general fashion trends for Autumn Winter this year?

Fashion trends for Autumn Winter this year would be just prints and tones of sandstone, rose tan, ultramarine green, fired brick, amber glow, samba, blue depths, sleet, purple, military green

I would play with a lot of cuts, floral prints which we will incorporate with above-mentioned colour tones.

Is there any other collection you are working on?

Yes. We are aiming at using most of the natural fabrics in this collection with the idea of zero waste. This collection is more of a capsule collection, which will be priced below Rs 15000 by making it more affordable and available to mass clients out there.

Your advice on summer fashion in general for the readers?

Always embrace flowy, comfortable styles. Opt for more pastel shades than going for dark bright colours in summers, as they tend to absorb more heat. Play with different cuts and styles as summer is all about that. Try to incorporate more natural fabrics with other non- natural fabrics.