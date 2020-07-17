Rakhis are a treasure that one would like to preserve. And with that in mind, designer Anavila Misra - known for her sustainable ensembles - has launched a range of rakhis that are rather elegant.

Anavila Misra

Anavila has launched a collection of artisanal rakhis made by her artisans from fabrics like linen, organza, and silk.

They come in a wide range of colours like blush pinks and brighter yellows and have ornamental beads and tasteful tassels attached. Some of them have special floral motifs as well.

Rs 2,100 onwards.