Skincare brand WOW Skin Science has just dropped a collection of products infused with Vitamin C. An effective antioxidant, the vitamin is known to heal and protect skin, while also making it look younger and healthier, as it activates cells called ‘fibroblasts’ that make collagen.

Some of the products included in the range are Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash (which gently exfoliates the skin and boosts the production of collagen), Vitamin C Glow Clay Face Mask (made with Kakadu plum, lemon & orange essential oils rich this masks restores brightness to dull skin), Vitamin C Skin Mist Toner (provides deep hydration to dry, dehydrated skin and refreshes dry tired skin. It also reduces signs of aging, minimises pores and makes skin firm) and Vitamin C Serum (comprising pure vitamin C, witch hazel and hyaluronic acid, the toner repairs skin, giving it an even complexion and aids in the production of collagen and elastin).

Rs.349 upwards. Available online.

