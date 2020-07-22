With the world almost coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it gave people some time to take a step back, re-evaluate and take a stock of their lives. Clothes label MellowDrama too did the same thing and came up with their mid-2020 collection, B2B or Back To Basics, an expression of the self, that goes back to the roots and brings together rudimentary elements that paint a cosmopolitan picture.

MellowDrama's B2B edit

Chic and comfortable, this homegrown brand has come up with a simple and sophisticated, yet edgy and eclectic range of attires.

Aaina Mahajan- the founder and creative director of MellowDrama brings together the best of the seasons, fabrics and flows and creates a line that makes comfort clothing, basics and loungewear effortlessly chic. “My idea was to go back to the beginning, to the fundamentals and build upwards. Basics in fashion in simple, elementary and I wanted to play with that very notion. For me, the basics look like this- edgy, cool, summery, eclectic, a little bit of fun, a little drama and a lot of glamour,” she adds.

B2B is the true embodiment of a something-for-everyone collection, that breaks transcends the barriers of the traditional fashion calendar by bridging both seasons. A line replete with a variety of silhouettes, colours, textures and fabrics, B2B includes dresses, shirts, blouses, co-ord sets, jumpsuits and playsuits.

Aaina dedicates B2B to the 21st-century woman, who is proud, bold and makes her own rules. "A collection curated for the non-conformists; the rule-breakers and the noise creators, B2B digs deep into the fundamentals and rearranges them in a manner that is fresh, novel and downright fun," says Aaina.

The colour palette of the rich, new collection includes true-blue denim, classic whites, pastels like lavender and mint, and multi-coloured prints. The ensembles are replete with signature MellowDrama embellishments in the form of beading, frills, ruffles, edgy off-shoulder pieces as well as some fun graphic tees.