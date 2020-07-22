This Raksha Bandhan, surprise your sister with some very colourful and elegant bracelets from Narayan jewellers rakhi special edit Bandhej. The word Bandhej denotes the strong and beautiful bond that exists between siblings and the latest collection of this charming range of bracelets intends to celebrate this special bond shared between a brother and sister.

Narayan Jewellers' Bandhej Collection

This special edit from the renowned jewellery label by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi offers beautiful and delicate gold bracelets embellished with semi-precious colourful stone of different shapes and sizes. A selection of modern and stylish designs, the collection features over 30 styles in a myriad of bright colours including blue, green, yellow, pink, fuchsia, purple among others.

"Our collection of bracelets in Bandhej is like a special Rakhi which the brother gifts his sister symbolising the timeless promise of protection, affection and care she showers upon him. This gift is meant to celebrate their special bond while celebrating the modern Narayan Jewellers woman”, shared Ketan Chokshi, Co-Owner, Narayan Jewellers.

Price on request