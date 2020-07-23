Currently, most designers are shying away from luxury and festival wear because of dwindling sales and lack of demand. However, there are still a few who are taking the risk and coming up with new affordable and easy-to-wear collections for the festive occasions and couturier Mehak Talreja is surely one of them.

Mehak Talreja's Rakhi edit, Paheli

With the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan coming up on August 3, the designer has curated a special collection named Paheli for women, despite most of us being in the lockdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talreja's newest collection Paheli comprises select outfits that are easy on silhouettes and cuts and frills-free, specially chosen for the upcoming festival. Reflecting elegance and a muted maturity each of the outfits looks resplendent and bright.

There are long kurtas, gowns and dresses in bright hues of maroon, brown, black grey and mustard yellow that look easy on eyes and can be worn through the day comfortably. So if you are looking out for something that's relaxed in style, you can definitely check out her collection online.

Prices on request.