Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock have just launched their pret collection on their e-store falgunishanepeacock.com, ahead of the opening of their pret store in Mumbai. Called The Tuscan Tour, it is inspired by the spirit of an Italian summer and features loungewear essentials such as maxis, tunic and bomber jackets.



“After we launched our flagship Kala Ghoda store, our vision of having a dedicated prêt line and opening a store for this was on the brink of becoming a reality. As we now set out to restart, this new pret collection allows for more glamourous moments as work from home, smaller gatherings, intimate celebrations and short trips closer to home become the new normal,” says Falguni Peacock, creative director at Falguni Shane Peacock.



Seamlessly blending Western and asymmetrical cuts, boho chic elements, and eclectic prints in soft, flowing fabrics, the pieces are geared towards individuals who like to experiment, do not follow rules and yet are on-trend and chic. The line is made up of short dresses, maxis, tunics, shrugs, bomber jackets and blazers crafted from silk, crepe, chiffon, cotton, viscose, fil coupe, and Bamberg. The prints used range from abstract to floral to animal and plaid. There are also patterns such as checkered boxes, stripes, and chevron that add to the appeal of the garments.

