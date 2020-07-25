Eye Promise, the Raksha Bandhan collection from luxury jewellery label, Outhouse, offers a high fashion update on the traditional rakhi bands. The bracelets are highly functional as they are designed to be versatile and perfect for everyday use.

They are skillfully handcrafted at the label’s atelier with 22K rose gold and hand-enamelled evil eye motifs, set inside circular or square disks and sun-shaped charms. Some of the bracelets also bear the label’s monogram, which is encrusted with iridescent crystals, while others can be personalised to include your initials. The bracelets are made with fine silk threads, leather or suede.

Rs2,850. Available online.

