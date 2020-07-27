With cruelty-free and vegan products on a rapid rise worldwide, the cosmetic industry too is witnessing a revolution in the way the beauty products are being made, with more stress on eco-friendly and sustainable make-up products.

In line with the customer awakening, Italian brand, Kiko Milano has come up with an all-new vegan cosmetics’ range, Konscious Vegan Collection. Using vegan products right from the manufacturing to the packaging of the products, this collection is a fuss-free solution for your all your beauty problems.

Formulated with the minimal ingredients this collection guarantees maximum efficacy and supreme performance. Packaged with sustainable materials, the collection aims at generating less waste.

Comprising of hero products, right from BB Mousse, Matte Powder, Lipsticks, and Mascara the range has a flourishing finish to suit every makeup need.

Here's a lowdown on the products available under this range

Kiko Milano Konscious Vegan BB Mousse

Lightweight and refreshing, this gives the perfect matte finish. Its fluffy sensorial texture aids in extending an amazing coverage. Using vegan ingredients and formulae this BB Mousse is skin-perfecting and blurring, and is available in six shades!

Kiko Milano Konscious Vegan Matte Blush

This innovative, silky smooth pressed Kiko Milano Vegan matte blush powder is available in three shades and is long-wearing. The pigment-rich powder can be worn alone or paired together to create a multidimensional look with a natural-looking, radiant glow.

Kiko Milano Konscious Vegan Eyeshadow Palette



The Konscious Vegan Eye shadow palettes come with a moisturising texture and a high colour payoff. Available in beautiful shades, this longlasting palette serves for all possible looks - be it for work or a party.

Konscious Vegan volume mascara is nourishing and super lightweight, perfect for achieving fanned out defined lashes. Creating a buildable volume, the vegan mascara extends a clump-free intense black finish.

Kiko Milano Koncious Vegan Eyeliner

This perfectly designed classic black eyeliner is suitable for beautifully defined eyes and is easy to use and dries quickly. It's smudge-proof and transfer-proof too.

Kiko Milano Konscious Vegan Lipstick

These vegan lipsticks come with an intense payoff and a luminous finish. Available in six shades, they have interesting blurring and smoothening properties which help to reduce the appearance of the lines.