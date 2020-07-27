This Raksha Bandhan shower love on your sister by gifting her the exquisite jewels from P.P. Jewellers, Karol Bagh.

This high-end Delhi-based brand specialising in carving out pieces of art in precious and semi-precious stones has curated a few unique designs especially for the occasion of Rakhi. Exhibiting contemporary and delicate designs, the assortment proficiently captures the essence of the festival.

The Butterfly Ring by P.P. Jewellers

The special edit has a picture-perfect amalgamation of uncut diamonds with rubies polished in rose gold that showcases a wide range of rings, bracelets and earrings.

Diamond droplets by PP Jewellers

The pieces have the sophisticated rose gold shade and the designs are sleek and modern, to say the least. We especially heart the dainty diamond droplets and the exquisite rings in uncut diamonds that can well be gifted as souvenirs.

Price on Request