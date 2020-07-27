With the pandemic unable to mar the festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan, brands have come up with some very special edits for siblings and healthy footwear brand Von Wellx Germany surely counts among them.

The Sibling Code collection showcases meticulous shelves of elegant footwear for both men and women and makes a perfect gift for your sibling. The collection comes in three peculiar insoles --- Diabetic Insole, Energy Insole and Swing Insole.

Comfort Glaze Brown Slippers for Women by Von Wellx Germany Rs 2,599

Crafted by the best artisans, the footwear promises to take care of all your feet-related woes with its five-bed zone reflex technology, which ensures to give a soft massage to feet all day, relieving the heels, knees and the spine.

“We have curated The Sibling Code collection by keeping in mind the ongoing trend and at the same time have ensured that our footwear fathoms all feet related worries," says Ashish Jain, director and CEO of Von Wellx Germany.

Comfort Melvil Tan Sandal for Men by Von Wellx Germany Rs 2,999

The collection has a mélange of different styles ranging from casual shoes to sandals for men and platform heels, sandals and slippers for women. The range is available in hues of browns, reds and black.

Price for the men's collection starts from Rs 2,499 and women's collection starts from Rs 2,499.

Available at www.vonwellx.com and other online platforms