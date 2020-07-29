Jaipur-based ethnic brand Rivaaj Clothing has come up with an interesting line-up of ethnic festive wear replete with their trademark hand block printing.

The budget-friendly, hand-printed designs are created by designer duo Rehan and Almas, who take pride in curating differently-styled ethnic wear that's classy, comfortable and elegant.

Festive wear by Rivaaj Clothing

“ Our hand blocks are unique and have a story to tell as each of the prints is uniquely designed and colour-coded to provide exclusivity. We have a wide variety on offer including casual axis, festive anarkalis and block-printed saris that are budget-friendly and easy to wear," tells Almas, whose clothes have been worn by many Bollywood celebrities including Vidya Balan, recently wore their Indigo block printed maxi.

Festive wear by Rivaaj Clothing

The attires come in a variety of hand-block printings right from Mughal painting prints to classic kalamkari. If you are in search for some great hand block work on a budget then you can sure check out www.rivaajclothing.com.

Price on request.