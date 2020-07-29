Ethnic wear label Rivaaj Clothing has come up with a stunning range of festive attires
Jaipur-based ethnic brand Rivaaj Clothing has come up with an interesting line-up of ethnic festive wear replete with their trademark hand block printing.
The budget-friendly, hand-printed designs are created by designer duo Rehan and Almas, who take pride in curating differently-styled ethnic wear that's classy, comfortable and elegant.
“ Our hand blocks are unique and have a story to tell as each of the prints is uniquely designed and colour-coded to provide exclusivity. We have a wide variety on offer including casual axis, festive anarkalis and block-printed saris that are budget-friendly and easy to wear," tells Almas, whose clothes have been worn by many Bollywood celebrities including Vidya Balan, recently wore their Indigo block printed maxi.
The attires come in a variety of hand-block printings right from Mughal painting prints to classic kalamkari. If you are in search for some great hand block work on a budget then you can sure check out www.rivaajclothing.com.
Price on request.